Labor leader and Wisconsin progressiv...

Labor leader and Wisconsin progressive Ed Garvey has died

2 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Garvey, through his job as a labor attorney, led the National Football League Players Association through strikes in 1974 and 1982. Garvey, a 1969 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, was a founder of the annual political event Fighting Bob Fest.

