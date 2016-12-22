Police chase in Verona ends with suspects in custody
Authorities say one suspect was arrested immediately, the other tried to flee but authorities say that person was found shortly after, using a K9 unit. Attorneys for 12 democratic voters in Wisconsin are asking a panel of three federal judges to throw out the current state assembly district maps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Verona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Stuck in snow how to get out
|Dec 16
|Take a hike white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Verona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC