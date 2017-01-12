Madison community leaders camp in cold Sunday night for homeless awareness

WKOW -- Several Madison activists will be spending the night either camped out on the streets or, failing that, will stay at local shelters -- all to create an awareness of what happens to homeless people in the bitter cold in Dane County. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, Bishop Harold Rayford of the Faith Place and the AME Pastor's Council, youth activist Clyde Mayberry of the group All Nations, and Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson say they'll try to make it through what may become the coldest night of the year sleeping in a tent outside in downtown Madison.

