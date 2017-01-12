Madison community leaders camp in col...

Madison community leaders camp in cold Sunday night for homeless awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WKOW-TV

WKOW -- Several Madison activists will be spending the night either camped out on the streets or, failing that, will stay at local shelters -- all to create an awareness of what happens to homeless people in the bitter cold in Dane County. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, Bishop Harold Rayford of the Faith Place and the AME Pastor's Council, youth activist Clyde Mayberry of the group All Nations, and Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson say they'll try to make it through what may become the coldest night of the year sleeping in a tent outside in downtown Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... 5 hr Splits9298 3
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC