Gas shut off in part of Verona after contractor hits gas line
Madison Gas and Electric says it shut off gas to one of its lines in Verona Tuesday morning after a contractor hit and ruptured the line. The Dane County Sheriff's Office put out a shelter in place warning for people in the area, but the utility company says the area has since been secured and crews are working to fix the damaged gas line.
