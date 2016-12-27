Gas shut off in part of Verona after ...

Gas shut off in part of Verona after contractor hits gas line

Dec 27, 2016 Read more: WKOW-TV

Madison Gas and Electric says it shut off gas to one of its lines in Verona Tuesday morning after a contractor hit and ruptured the line. The Dane County Sheriff's Office put out a shelter in place warning for people in the area, but the utility company says the area has since been secured and crews are working to fix the damaged gas line.

