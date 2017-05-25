Video of school employee lifts studen...

Video of school employee lifts student off ground by neck

Saturday May 20 Read more: Daily Mail

Stunning Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews walk hand in hand as they leave the church after the wedding of the year... with a little wave from cheeky George Melania and Ivanka forgo head scarves in Saudi Arabia two years after Donald Trump slammed Michelle Obama for 'insulting' the Islamic country when she decided not to cover her head Pennsylvania school employee is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after video shows him lifting a student off the ground by the neck Joseph Golden III, 50, was charged for allegedly assaulting a student when a video showed him lifting the boy by the neck and shoulders The behavioral specialist at Rankin Promise School of Woodland Hills School District is seen sitting when student walks down the hall before he's grabbed Allegheny County Police charged Golden on May 9 but his lawyer asserts that the specialist was ... (more)

