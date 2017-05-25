Verona man charged in Promise School ...

Verona man charged in Promise School assault

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunk driving/Parties May 15 leaving 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Sfinx 57
Investment opportunity Dec '16 Mitur 1
News Ex-Plum substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex... (Nov '16) Nov '16 NOT TRUMP 1
Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
News Nadine Road in Penn Hills to close for bridge r... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dan M 1
Peterman's Corner Arbys (Apr '09) Aug '16 Rich Hervieux 12
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Verona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,327,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC