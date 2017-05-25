Verona man charged in Promise School assault
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Verona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunk driving/Parties
|May 15
|leaving
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Sfinx
|57
|Investment opportunity
|Dec '16
|Mitur
|1
|Ex-Plum substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|NOT TRUMP
|1
|Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|Nadine Road in Penn Hills to close for bridge r... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dan M
|1
|Peterman's Corner Arbys (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Rich Hervieux
|12
Find what you want!
Search Verona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC