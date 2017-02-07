3rd Pennsylvania teacher gets stiffest student-sex term

A third former teacher from Plum High School in western Pennsylvania was sentenced Wednesday to three to six years in prison for sex crimes involving a female student, prompting the judge to refer to the school as a "cesspool." Michael Cinefra, 30, of Verona, pleaded guilty in November to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault and other charges involving a 15-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.