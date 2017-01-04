Oscillate:Pittsburgh 2017 Date Set

Jan 4, 2017 Read more: Keyboard Magazine

Oscillate:Pittsburgh is Pittsburgh's own synthesizer meetup, with an emphasis on modular synths. Evaton Technologies will be there again this year, and we'd like to see you, too! Stop by the booth and check out the latest Evaton products, listen to some great live performances, and even pick up some Evaton Technologies swag! What: A meet-up & performance event for modular synthesizer enthusiasts, featuring manufacturer demos, live performances, hands-on wiggling, and more! Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Western Pennsylvania Center For the Arts 300 James Street Verona, PA 15147 When: April 16th, 2016 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Who: We are in the early stages of planning this event, so the participants are still being sorted out.

