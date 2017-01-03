Couple charged in 2015 death of man f...

Couple charged in 2015 death of man found weighing 76 lbs.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WSOCTV

VERONA, Pa. - Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with the 2015 death of a 54-year-old man who was found dead in bed, weighing 76 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Investment opportunity Dec 19 Mitur 1
News Ex-Plum substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex... Nov '16 NOT TRUMP 1
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
News Nadine Road in Penn Hills to close for bridge r... Sep '16 Dan M 1
Peterman's Corner Arbys (Apr '09) Aug '16 Rich Hervieux 12
Who remembers the Village tavern? (Jul '07) Jul '16 Beth_H 20
Interested in owning chickens in Penn Hills? (Feb '13) Jul '16 SmG 14
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Verona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,797 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC