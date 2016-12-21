Audio-Technica Network Solutions Selected for Pittsburgh City Council ...

The City of Pittsburgh recently completed a major renovation of the government access broadcast infrastructure in its 100-year-old Pittsburgh City-County Building, including the installation of a Dante-networked Engineered Sound conference microphone system from Audio-Technica , for use in the City Council chambers. The city engaged RPC Video, Inc. of Verona, Pennsylvania, to design, supply and integrate the new in-house broadcast, streaming and archiving production systems and infrastructure for City Channel Pittsburgh, which is available live via Comcast and Verizon and the city's website, and on-demand on its YouTube channel.

