Audio-Technica Selected For Pittsburg...

Audio-Technica Selected For Pittsburgh City Council Chambers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: ProSoundWeb

The City of Pittsburgh recently completed a major renovation of the government access broadcast infrastructure in its 100-year-old Pittsburgh City-County Building, including the installation of a Dante-networked Engineered Sound conference microphone system from Audio-Technica , for use in the City Council chambers. The city engaged RPC Video of Verona, Pennsylvania, to design, supply and integrate the new in-house broadcast, streaming and archiving production systems and infrastructure for City Channel Pittsburgh, which is available live via Comcast and Verizon and the city's website, and on-demand on its YouTube channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Investment opportunity Dec 19 Mitur 1
News Ex-Plum substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex... Nov '16 NOT TRUMP 1
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
News Nadine Road in Penn Hills to close for bridge r... Sep '16 Dan M 1
Peterman's Corner Arbys (Apr '09) Aug '16 Rich Hervieux 12
Who remembers the Village tavern? (Jul '07) Jul '16 Beth_H 20
Interested in owning chickens in Penn Hills? (Feb '13) Jul '16 SmG 14
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Verona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC