Innovation Award Nominee: Piper M600
Four key changes to the previous Meridian turboprop elevate the new M600 to a worthy contender for Flying's 2017 Innovation Award. First, Piper designed an all-new wing that offers improvements in payload and speed and can hold more fuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|traveler
|74
|Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14)
|Jun 24
|Jamie Arbuckle
|5
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun '17
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC