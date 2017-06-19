Woman arrested for abandoning boy in Vero Beach
Vero Beach police responded to the Kountry Kitchen restaurant at 1749 Old Dixie Highway at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 and spoke with a couple who stated that a white female approached them as they were exiting the restaurant. The couple told police that the woman placed a 2-year-old boy on the ground in front of them and stated, "I can't do it," got into a black truck and left the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May 26
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC