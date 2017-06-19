Woman arrested for abandoning boy in ...

Woman arrested for abandoning boy in Vero Beach

Tuesday

Vero Beach police responded to the Kountry Kitchen restaurant at 1749 Old Dixie Highway at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 and spoke with a couple who stated that a white female approached them as they were exiting the restaurant. The couple told police that the woman placed a 2-year-old boy on the ground in front of them and stated, "I can't do it," got into a black truck and left the parking lot.

