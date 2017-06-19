Violating the First Amendment, High School Punishes Student for Satirical Campaign Speech
Honors student J.P. Krause won the election for senior class president at Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Fla. And then, all of a sudden, his victory was stripped from him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May 26
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC