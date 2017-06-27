Vero Beach bans future pot dispensari...

Vero Beach bans future pot dispensaries, only one location allowed within city limits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Days after Gov. Rick Scott signed a state bill regulating medical marijuana dispensaries into law, local governments are deciding whether or not to ban dispensaries in their area. The city of Vero Beach has decided to ban any new dispensaries from opening within city limits, now that a state law trumps any zoning ordinance dictating where dispensaries can be located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14) Jun 24 Jamie Arbuckle 5
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Searching for these ladies Jun 2 Searching 1
DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15) May '17 Edith bunker 5
looking for somone from oh May '17 Ohh Hio 3
Streaming TV Questions May '17 Rico 5
moving to vero beach (Mar '07) May '17 sha 73
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC