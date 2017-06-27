Vero Beach bans future pot dispensaries, only one location allowed within city limits
Days after Gov. Rick Scott signed a state bill regulating medical marijuana dispensaries into law, local governments are deciding whether or not to ban dispensaries in their area. The city of Vero Beach has decided to ban any new dispensaries from opening within city limits, now that a state law trumps any zoning ordinance dictating where dispensaries can be located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14)
|Jun 24
|Jamie Arbuckle
|5
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC