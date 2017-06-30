Project aims to get kids to read at g...

Project aims to get kids to read at grade level

Friday Jun 30

Education experts say if a child has not learned to read by third grade, that child will have a difficult time catching up in life. Recently a purple school bus returned to Vero Beach after a 2,000-mile journey.

