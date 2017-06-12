Priscilla Drinkwater, 96
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Priscilla Drinkwater - 96, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of North Reading, died at her home on Wednesday, May 31. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Drinkwater.
