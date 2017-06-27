News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd
Anglers fighting to preserve choice spots on the fishing pier on Sebastian Inlet, north of Vero Beach, Fla., have taken to tossing lead weights and other items at "competitors," especially those who approach the pier to fish directly from their boats. Such territory marking by the "piersters" includes, according to a February report in Florida Today, perhaps a version of classic mammal behavior, like strategic urination and hurling their feces at the waterborne invaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Jamie Arbuckle
|5
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC