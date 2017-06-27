News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Jewish World Review

Anglers fighting to preserve choice spots on the fishing pier on Sebastian Inlet, north of Vero Beach, Fla., have taken to tossing lead weights and other items at "competitors," especially those who approach the pier to fish directly from their boats. Such territory marking by the "piersters" includes, according to a February report in Florida Today, perhaps a version of classic mammal behavior, like strategic urination and hurling their feces at the waterborne invaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14) Sat Jamie Arbuckle 5
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Searching for these ladies Jun 2 Searching 1
DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15) May '17 Edith bunker 5
looking for somone from oh May '17 Ohh Hio 3
Streaming TV Questions May '17 Rico 5
moving to vero beach (Mar '07) May '17 sha 73
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC