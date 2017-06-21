Moonshot Moment Bus Stops In Springdale On Nationwide Tour
From Vero Beach, Florida to Denver, Colorado, the Moonshot Moment bus is visiting communities awarded by the campaign for grade-Level reading nationwide. At each stop, kids get to pick out a book and set a reading goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
