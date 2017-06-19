Mom tried to hand off 2-year-old son ...

Mom tried to hand off 2-year-old son to strangers at restaurant, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.

