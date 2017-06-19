Mom gives toddler to strangers: 'I can't do it'

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:18AM MST expiring June 25 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:18AM MST expiring June 25 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino A Florida woman is accused of trying to pass her toddler off to strangers outside a restaurant, allegedly telling them, "I can't do it." The vague message was taken to mean 31-year-old Amber Warner felt she could no longer raise the child, a 2-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.