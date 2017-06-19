Mom gives toddler to strangers: 'I can't do it'
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:18AM MST expiring June 25 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:18AM MST expiring June 25 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino A Florida woman is accused of trying to pass her toddler off to strangers outside a restaurant, allegedly telling them, "I can't do it." The vague message was taken to mean 31-year-old Amber Warner felt she could no longer raise the child, a 2-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May 26
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC