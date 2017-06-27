Man watching pornography on McDonald's Wi-Fi arrested: police

Police arrested a man last week at a Pennsylvania McDonald's after they said he refused to stop watching pornography on the restaurant's Wi-Fi, according to multiple reports. Employees at the McDonald's in West Hanover Township told police that they had previously confronted 61-year-old Todd McMillan, of Bay Shore, New York, for watching pornography on the fast-food establishment's Wi-Fi, PennLive.com reported .

