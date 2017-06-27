Man watching pornography on McDonald's Wi-Fi arrested: police
Police arrested a man last week at a Pennsylvania McDonald's after they said he refused to stop watching pornography on the restaurant's Wi-Fi, according to multiple reports. Employees at the McDonald's in West Hanover Township told police that they had previously confronted 61-year-old Todd McMillan, of Bay Shore, New York, for watching pornography on the fast-food establishment's Wi-Fi, PennLive.com reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help finding information on a murder (Jun '14)
|Jun 24
|Jamie Arbuckle
|5
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Jun 14
|Rothchild
|1
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC