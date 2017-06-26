Lake Bell's 'I DoUntil I Don't' Locks Down Labor Day Weekend Opening
EXCLUSIVE: The Film Arcade will release the Lake Bell -directed film I DoUntil I Don't nationwide on Sept. 1. The pic marks Bell's second feature directorial following her Sundance Film Festival winning In a World which took the Waldo Salt screenwriting award in 2013.
