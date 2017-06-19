Alliance and Bosch Name Winner of the...

Alliance and Bosch Name Winner of the Challenger Sweepstakes

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Andrew Langello won the grand prize, a Dodge Hellcat Challenger, in a sweepstakes sponsored by the Alliance and Bosch. Pictured are : Scott Bennett, Bennett Auto Supply; Andrew Langello, Treasure Coast Automotive; Tyler Reeves, Bennett Auto Supply; Brian Gammage, Bosch; Kevin Arnoux, Bosch; Steve Snarbono, Treasure Coast Automotive; and Gigi Lugar, Bennett Auto Supply.

