Alliance and Bosch Name Winner of the Challenger Sweepstakes
Andrew Langello won the grand prize, a Dodge Hellcat Challenger, in a sweepstakes sponsored by the Alliance and Bosch. Pictured are : Scott Bennett, Bennett Auto Supply; Andrew Langello, Treasure Coast Automotive; Tyler Reeves, Bennett Auto Supply; Brian Gammage, Bosch; Kevin Arnoux, Bosch; Steve Snarbono, Treasure Coast Automotive; and Gigi Lugar, Bennett Auto Supply.
