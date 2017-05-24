What a year it was
The 2016 season was record-breaking: It was the first above-normal season since 2012 - 15 named storms, three more than normal. What a year it was The 2016 season was record-breaking: It was the first above-normal season since 2012 - 15 named storms, three more than normal.
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for these ladies
|Jun 2
|Searching
|1
|DO NOT rent from Troy Stephan (Jun '15)
|May 26
|Edith bunker
|5
|looking for somone from oh
|May '17
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May '17
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May '17
|sha
|73
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
