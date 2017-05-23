VBWFF Announces Film Selections, Burt Reynolds Legend Award
The Second Annual Vero Beach Wine + Film Festival has announced the official selections for the 2017 event, held June 8-11 at various screening locations in Vero Beach, FL. VBWFF focuses on providing a truly unique festival, allowing guests to fully experience films with tailored wine and drink pairings, special guests and immersive viewing.
