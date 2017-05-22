Newspaper carrier helps nab 2 burglary suspects
The Vero Beach Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 2:48 a.m. from the supervisor of a Press Journal newspaper carrier advising that one of his employees had witnessed two men with guns running in the area of A1A and Beachland Boulevard. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled south on U.S. 1. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 12th Road and 6th Avenue near the Rock Ridge subdivision.
