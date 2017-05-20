Fort Myers High softball clinches 7A ...

Fort Myers High softball clinches 7A state title

Saturday May 20

VERO BEACH, Fla. The Fort Myers High School softball team defeated Niceville High School Saturday 7-1 to win their first 7A state championship.

