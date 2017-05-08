Floridian's mystery novel offers over...

Floridian's mystery novel offers overall fun

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

I recently received two emails from out of the state giving me a heads up about the C.I. Dennis series. Both said the same thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Streaming TV Questions May 6 Rico 5
moving to vero beach (Mar '07) May 2 sha 73
looking for somone from oh Apr 21 Username 2
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar '17 Lost friend 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar '17 Annette 2
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,847 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC