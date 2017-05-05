Florida man pulls himself over, asks ...

Florida man pulls himself over, asks officer to arrest him

Friday May 5

A 43-year-old Florida man was so drunk, he allegedly pulled over and asked an officer if he would like to make an arrest. The Sebastian Daily reports Eric H. Smallwood parked his vehicle behind an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation in Vero Beach, Fla., earlier this week and asked him if he wanted to make an arrest.

