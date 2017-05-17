Florida Man exposes genitals during church service
A 48-year-old man exposed his penis to a crowd of 39 during a church service at the Vero Beach, FL, Central Assembly of God. Witnesses told police that Christopher James Frey walked up during the service and turned to face the crowd.
