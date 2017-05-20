Ed Riley has been appointed General Manager at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke - WV, USA
BENCHMARKA , a global hospitality company, has named Ed Riley general manager for Stonewall Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located in Roanoke, West Virginia. Greg Champion, president of BENCHMARK, made the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|Tue
|sha
|73
|looking for somone from oh
|Apr 21
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC