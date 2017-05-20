Ed Riley has been appointed General M...

Ed Riley has been appointed General Manager at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke - WV, USA

BENCHMARKA , a global hospitality company, has named Ed Riley general manager for Stonewall Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located in Roanoke, West Virginia. Greg Champion, president of BENCHMARK, made the announcement.

