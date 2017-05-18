2 suspects arrested after Vero Beach carjacking
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says a 76-year-old man was parked outside the Publix grocery store at Olso Road and U.S. 1 on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., when two black males entered his vehicle, drove him to the Oslo boat ramp and forced him out.
