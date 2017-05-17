17-y.o. faces felonies for vandalizing church
Vero Beach Police Department responded to three separate criminal mischief incidents between April 9, 2017 and April 12, 2017 at Christ by the Sea Church on Highway A1A in Vero Beach involving someone throwing large rocks through the church's stained glass windows. During their investigation, detectives received information about a criminal mischief complaint involving a window at an Indian River County residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|2 hr
|Ohh Hio
|3
|Streaming TV Questions
|May 6
|Rico
|5
|moving to vero beach (Mar '07)
|May 2
|sha
|73
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC