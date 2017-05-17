17-y.o. faces felonies for vandalizing church

Vero Beach Police Department responded to three separate criminal mischief incidents between April 9, 2017 and April 12, 2017 at Christ by the Sea Church on Highway A1A in Vero Beach involving someone throwing large rocks through the church's stained glass windows. During their investigation, detectives received information about a criminal mischief complaint involving a window at an Indian River County residence.

