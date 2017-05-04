Vero Beach man dies in rollover crash Sunday
Florida Highway Patrol says Noah Christopher Deas was driving his 2011 Nissan pickup southbound on Indian River Boulevard at 4:40 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason.
