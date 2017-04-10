Port St. Lucie man confesses to involvement in 1986 homicide of Vero Beach man
The 48-year-old Port St. Lucie man came to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Thursday and confessed to his role in the 1986 homicide of 22-year-old David "Scotty" Smith, an arrest affidavit released Friday states. Jacob was arrested on a homicide/murder while engaged in certain felony offense charge, but sheriff's officials stated they think he may have been with another person when the incident happened.
