Police: Church vandalized in Vero Beach
On April 9, 10 and 12, officers responded to Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church at 3755 A1A in reference to large rocks being thrown through the church's stained glass windows. If you have any information regarding the vandalism, contact Detective Brad Kmetz at 772-978-4660 or 772-978-4600.
