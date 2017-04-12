Orchid Island Capital Announces April...

Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2017 Monthly Dividend and March ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, which includes the estimated $ per share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments VERO BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2017 -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2017. The dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid May 10, 2017 to holders of record on April 28, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh Apr 21 Username 2
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Streaming TV Questions Mar '17 Terry 3
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar '17 Annette 2
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day Feb '17 Kevin Monson 1
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Indian River County was issued at April 23 at 3:04AM EDT

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC