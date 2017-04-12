Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2017 Monthly Dividend and March ...
Estimated GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, which includes the estimated $ per share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments VERO BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2017 -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2017. The dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid May 10, 2017 to holders of record on April 28, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of April 26, 2017.
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|Apr 21
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
|Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day
|Feb '17
|Kevin Monson
|1
