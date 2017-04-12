Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2017 Monthly Dividend and March ...

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, which includes the estimated $ per share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments VERO BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2017 -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2017. The dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid May 10, 2017 to holders of record on April 28, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of April 26, 2017.

