Inside a $10 million aquafarm that gr...

Inside a $10 million aquafarm that grows slime-colored 'water lentils'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

As a result, a number of plant-based "meat" startups have popped up in the last decade. They've created everything from burgers made of pea protein to shrimp made of algae .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh 4 hr Username 2
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
Streaming TV Questions Mar 23 Terry 3
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar '17 Annette 2
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day Feb '17 Kevin Monson 1
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC