Inside a $10 million aquafarm that grows slime-colored 'water lentils'
As a result, a number of plant-based "meat" startups have popped up in the last decade. They've created everything from burgers made of pea protein to shrimp made of algae .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|4 hr
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar 30
|Lost friend
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Mar 23
|Terry
|3
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
|Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day
|Feb '17
|Kevin Monson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC