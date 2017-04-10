Free credit card benefits can save yo...

Free credit card benefits can save you thousands

When a cruise line representative suggested that I spend $500 on travel insurance to protect my expensive vacation, I declined and used my Costco Visa to pay for the trip instead. This credit card offers comprehensive travel insurance as a free perk, saving me both worry and the stiff $500 fee for the cruise line's coverage.

