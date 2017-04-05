Bicyclists riding in Brevard to support slain officers
Nearly 200 bicyclists will continue their ride up Florida's East Coast on Wednesday in support of the Florida Tour de Force, palm bay Bicyclists riding in Brevard to support slain officers Nearly 200 bicyclists will continue their ride up Florida's East Coast on Wednesday in support of the Florida Tour de Force, palm bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oKjGtt Richard Roman of the Orlando Police Department and Tony Bartolome of the Florida Highway Patrol celebrate at a Chevron station in Vero Beach Wednesday before continuing their ride north in the Tour de Force charity bicycle ride. The pack will move through Brevard County Thursday.
