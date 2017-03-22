Woman dead, father and son arrested in 'drug house' shooting
A man and his son are in custody after a shootout with authorities serving a search warrant in a suspected central Florida "drug house" left a woman dead, officials said Monday. Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar described Andrew Coffee III, 37, and his son, Andrew Coffee 23, as "career criminals" who are "no strangers" to the law enforcement community in Gifford, which is near Vero Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast.
