Woman dead, father and son arrested i...

Woman dead, father and son arrested in 'drug house' shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Star Tribune

A man and his son are in custody after a shootout with authorities serving a search warrant in a suspected central Florida "drug house" left a woman dead, officials said Monday. Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar described Andrew Coffee III, 37, and his son, Andrew Coffee 23, as "career criminals" who are "no strangers" to the law enforcement community in Gifford, which is near Vero Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh Tue curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartium 22
News Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day Feb '17 Kevin Monson 1
Streaming TV Questions Feb '17 Jeffinvero 2
Want a car detailed? Jan '17 Unrestricted 1
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC