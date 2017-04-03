Woman dead, father and son arrested i...

Woman dead, father and son arrested in 'drug house' shooting

Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Progress

A man and his son are in custody after a shootout with authorities serving a search warrant in a suspected central Florida "drug house" left a woman dead. Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar told reporters the shooting happened early Sunday near Vero Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

