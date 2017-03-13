FlightSafety Teams Up with Safe Flight to Provide Angle of Attack Indicator for Trainers
FlightSafety Academy and Safe Flight have teamed up to equip 30 planes with head-up angle of attack indexer displays. After an extensive evaluation process, FlightSafety has chosen Safe Flight Instrument Corp. to equip more than 30 airplanes in its Piper training fleet in Vero Beach, Florida, with head-up angle of attack indexer displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
