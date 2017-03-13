FlightSafety Teams Up with Safe Fligh...

FlightSafety Teams Up with Safe Flight to Provide Angle of Attack Indicator for Trainers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Flying

FlightSafety Academy and Safe Flight have teamed up to equip 30 planes with head-up angle of attack indexer displays. After an extensive evaluation process, FlightSafety has chosen Safe Flight Instrument Corp. to equip more than 30 airplanes in its Piper training fleet in Vero Beach, Florida, with head-up angle of attack indexer displays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartium 22
News Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day Feb '17 Kevin Monson 1
Streaming TV Questions Feb '17 Jeffinvero 2
Want a car detailed? Jan '17 Unrestricted 1
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
UFOs in Vero Beach? Dec '16 floridayguy77 1
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC