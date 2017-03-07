Cancer incidence slightly higher near...

Cancer incidence slightly higher near Florida Superfund sites

Tuesday Mar 7

Cancer incidence slightly higher near Florida Superfund sites A new study highlights higher cancer rates in counties with hazardous waste sites Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mCMkOU Cancer rates are more than 6 percent higher in Florida counties with federally designated toxic waste "Superfund" sites compared to those without such sites, according to a new study. The findings highlight potential cancer "hot spots" possibly linked with the state's 77 Superfund sites, the hazardous waste sites the federal government deems highest priority for cleanups.

