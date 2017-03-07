Cancer incidence slightly higher near Florida Superfund sites A new study highlights higher cancer rates in counties with hazardous waste sites Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mCMkOU Cancer rates are more than 6 percent higher in Florida counties with federally designated toxic waste "Superfund" sites compared to those without such sites, according to a new study. The findings highlight potential cancer "hot spots" possibly linked with the state's 77 Superfund sites, the hazardous waste sites the federal government deems highest priority for cleanups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.