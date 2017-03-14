Bill could put brakes on Orlando-to-Miami rail plans
A legislative proposal that would place regulations on passenger rail service could derail plans to link Orlando and Miami, a representative for All Aboard Florida 's Brightline service warned as a Senate committee approved the measure Tuesday. Also, the proposal could result in "many years of legal and administrative" challenges, Rusty Roberts, vice president of government affairs for All Aboard Florida, told members of the Transportation Committee.
