Vero Beach 16-year-old girl missing since Monday
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. Law enforcement said the runaway juvenile, Christina Condon, 16, of Vero Beach, was last seen near a 7-Eleven store located at 23rd Street and U.S. 1 in Vero Beach on Jan. 20 at about 9 a.m. Christina is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 105 pounds with blue eyes and multi-colored hair .
