The heat is on: Winter warm up threatens daily record

The heat is on: Winter warm up threatens daily record Winter warm-up could bring record high later today Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kNGycp The overnight rain may have seemed like unseasonable spring showers for some Brevard residents, but Wednesday's daytime temperatures will feel like a page out of summer's playbook. While some parts of the nation remain under a blanket of winter weather advisories, the Space Coast is poised to break an all-time daily record as temperatures soar into the sweat-inducing mid-80s.

