Public viewing for slain Indian River deputy

It has been a week, and still no one has been arrested for shooting and killing Indian River County Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss was hit by a stray bullet, according to Indian River County Investigators, while he was standing outside a friend's home in Gifford. Sheriff Deryl Loar says he has a good idea who is responsible, but the silence from potential witnesses is keeping detectives from solving the case.

