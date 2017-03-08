Public viewing for slain Indian River deputy
It has been a week, and still no one has been arrested for shooting and killing Indian River County Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss was hit by a stray bullet, according to Indian River County Investigators, while he was standing outside a friend's home in Gifford. Sheriff Deryl Loar says he has a good idea who is responsible, but the silence from potential witnesses is keeping detectives from solving the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day
|Feb 14
|Kevin Monson
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Feb '17
|Jeffinvero
|2
|Want a car detailed?
|Jan '17
|Unrestricted
|1
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC