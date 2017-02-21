Indian River County investigating and mourning after shooting of off-duty deputy
Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting and mourning the loss of one their own after the shooting of an off-duty deputy Friday night. Deputies responded to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the Gifford area of Vero Beach and found 27-year law enforcement veteran Garry Chambliss with a gunshot wound.
