Indian River County investigating and...

Indian River County investigating and mourning after shooting of off-duty deputy

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Miami Herald

Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting and mourning the loss of one their own after the shooting of an off-duty deputy Friday night. Deputies responded to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the Gifford area of Vero Beach and found 27-year law enforcement veteran Garry Chambliss with a gunshot wound.

